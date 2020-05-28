argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $201.00.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

ARGX opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $222.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

