argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $258.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $222.41.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.