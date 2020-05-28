argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $222.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in argenx by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

