Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. First quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by fall in total investment income. Driven by regulatory changes and rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, rise in investment commitments will likely continue to support revenues. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continuously rising expenses (mainly resulting from its expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term to some extent. The company's higher debt levels make us apprehensive and might hamper financials.”

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.83 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

