ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,687 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

