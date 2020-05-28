Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

