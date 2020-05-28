AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.62

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.62 and last traded at $152.48, with a volume of 20106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.98 and a beta of 0.92.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $2,203,607.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock worth $5,403,383. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.