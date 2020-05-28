Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

