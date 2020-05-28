AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Press coverage about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
