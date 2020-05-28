AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Press coverage about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

