Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.61, but opened at $47.15. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 4,276,906 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,150,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 17,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $794,414.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,857 shares of company stock worth $15,295,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.