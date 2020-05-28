Analyzing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Kallo (NASDAQ:KALO)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get RealReal alerts:

This table compares RealReal and Kallo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $318.04 million 3.84 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -7.14 Kallo N/A N/A -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Kallo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RealReal and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 4 12 0 2.75 Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Kallo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -34.19% -60.41% -26.18% Kallo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kallo beats RealReal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.