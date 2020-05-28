Analyzing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Prologis alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prologis and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 13 0 2.87 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $94.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $43.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 20.35 $1.57 billion $3.31 27.72 NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 4.42 $99.14 million $2.20 14.97

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 48.50% 6.00% 3.96% NexPoint Residential Trust 68.44% 34.85% 7.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Prologis on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.