Analysts Expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $453.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $583.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $845.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 303,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 205,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

