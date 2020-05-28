Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.10 Million

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce sales of $78.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.79 million and the lowest is $76.29 million. CalAmp posted sales of $89.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $333.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $339.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $351.41 million, with estimates ranging from $344.32 million to $360.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of CAMP opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CalAmp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

