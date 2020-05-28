ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.41

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.90. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 2,232 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

