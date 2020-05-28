American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price rose 9.7% on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Woodmark traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $64.94, approximately 255,167 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 136,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

