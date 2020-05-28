American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

AAT stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $413,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.94 per share, with a total value of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,120. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,368,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,200,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 726,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 167,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

