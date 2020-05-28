Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have commented on ASPS. TheStreet lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 652,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,447 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

