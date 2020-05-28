Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Up 21%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) shares rose 21% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $15.03, approximately 40,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 124,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 134,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 652,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,447. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

