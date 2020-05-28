Allison Transmission Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,228 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 112,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.