Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $54.57 Average PT from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 792,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $47.34 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

