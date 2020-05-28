Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s the current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins. Its first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.8% and declined 80% year over year.”

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

