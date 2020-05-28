Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $53.24, but opened at $49.42. Zacks Investment Research now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 1,331,095 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s the current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins. Its first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.8% and declined 80% year over year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

