Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 15.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price shot up 15.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.29, 496,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 293,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Specifically, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

