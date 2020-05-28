Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.84.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,286,000 after buying an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after buying an additional 4,747,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after buying an additional 963,142 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

