Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,050 shares of company stock valued at $291,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

