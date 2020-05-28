Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,300 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

COOP opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.20. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

