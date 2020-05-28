Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

