Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 27,800 Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Green Plains stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Green Plains Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

