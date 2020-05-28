Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 26,000 California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

California Resources stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 6.00. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

