Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 10,900 Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Andersons by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick S. Mullin acquired 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $211,206.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,945.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $742,808. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

