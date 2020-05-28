Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

