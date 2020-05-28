Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

