Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 60,774 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

