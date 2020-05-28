Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Beazer Homes USA worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $305.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

