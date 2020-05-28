Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,948 Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.75%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.