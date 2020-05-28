$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post sales of $99.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.80 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Accuray posted sales of $117.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.80 million to $387.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.05 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 950.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

