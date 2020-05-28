88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 13,568,076 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

