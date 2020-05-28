$690.01 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $690.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.73 million and the lowest is $688.11 million. Xilinx reported sales of $849.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xilinx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

