$65.74 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $65.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.82 million and the highest is $68.66 million. Navigator reported sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $270.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $277.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.52 million, with estimates ranging from $308.68 million to $330.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NVGS opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.