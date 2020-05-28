5,986 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

