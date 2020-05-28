$492.53 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $492.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.66 million and the highest is $503.45 million. LHC Group reported sales of $517.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of LHCG opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $170.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,915,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LHC Group by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

