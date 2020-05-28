$431.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $431.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.42 million and the highest is $477.35 million. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3,301.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 996,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 967,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

