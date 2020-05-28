360 Finance (QFIN) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 360 Finance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 360 Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 390 1179 1213 69 2.34

360 Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.09%. Given 360 Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s rivals have a beta of -0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 0.94% -16.92% 4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 4.13 360 Finance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.40 million 8.69

360 Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

360 Finance rivals beat 360 Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

