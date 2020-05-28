$31.21 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $31.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.21 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $24.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $115.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.57 million to $119.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.08 million, with estimates ranging from $142.96 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.55. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.40.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

