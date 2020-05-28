2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $175.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.48 million. 2U reported sales of $135.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $722.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $713.59 million to $742.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $846.46 million, with estimates ranging from $814.62 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

TWOU stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.56. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in 2U by 41.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in 2U by 203.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 72.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128,787 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

