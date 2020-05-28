2,862 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 54,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

