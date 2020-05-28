$267.41 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post $267.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.57 million and the highest is $273.70 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $231.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $958.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $969.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $923.91 million, with estimates ranging from $872.90 million to $966.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,482 shares of company stock worth $3,684,497. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

