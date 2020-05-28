2,102 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

