21,000 Shares in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 273,718 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOCO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.